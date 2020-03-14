Daniel Dubois’ sister Caroline advances in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

RINGSIDE

London-born, Caroline Dubois, defeated Ala Staradub of Belarus in the opening bout of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event and will face Rio 2016 bronze medallist Mira Potkonen in the next round.

The 19-year-old lightweight and current BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year was making her senior debut after an undefeated youth record.

Dubois said: “This is the first fight which is always the worst one. It was okay, not my best, and if you ask any of the coaches, they’ll tell you that. I can be much better.

On the prospect of competing against Potkonen, she added: ““To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. She is obviously a top seed but at the end of the day she only has two hands, two legs and one brain and that’s the same as I have.

“I know exactly what to expect and she knows exactly what to expect of me. It’s going to be a good fight for sure.

“There is no pressure being from London. I don’t even think about that. If anyone has pressure, it’s Mira Potkonen. How is she going to feel getting into the ring with a 19-year-old, in her mind she will be thinking that she can’t lose to someone my age.”

