WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (MARCH 2020): Deontay Wilder ranked #1

Former title-holder Deontay Wilder has been rated number one in the latest round of World Boxing Council Ratings for March 2020.

The American, who lost to Tyson Fury on February 22nd, invoked a rematch clause within a week of the maiden reverse of his career.

Wilder is now set to challenge new champion Fury over the summer in Las Vegas, once what could be painstaking negotiations are finalized.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ remains a dangerous proposition for anyone in the division and the WBC seems to have ranked accordingly.

Dillian Whyte remains off the list as the Briton holds the interim version. Whyte will defend against Alexander Povetkin on May 2nd, provided the fight goes ahead.

Povetkin, for his part, is currently ninth on the list.

Oleksandr Usyk is second, whilst Oscar Rivas takes the third spot on the back of his recent good form.

Luiz Ortiz is fourth after two losses to Wilder in 2018 and 2019.

Ex-unified ruler Andy Ruiz Jr comes next in fifth – followed by former opponent Joseph Parker.

Daniel Dubois has bulldozed his way into seventh with some devastating performances of late. The Londoner is ahead of Filip Hrgovic, Povetkin and Michael Hunter rounding off the top ten.

Voluntary spots are filled from eleven to fifteen by Joe Joyce, Derek Chisora, Charles Martin, Efe Ajagba and Agit Kabayel.

All of the above are eligible to face Fury if ‘The Gypsy King’ chooses them after his mandatory obligation to Whyte.

HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40

(March 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Dillian Whyte

1/ Deontay Wilder (US)

2/ Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5/ Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

6/ Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7/ Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

9/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10/ Michael Hunter (US)

11/ Joe Joyce (GB)

12/ Dereck Chisora (GB)

13/ Charles Martin (US)

14/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15/ Agit Kabayel (Germany)

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16/ Robert Helenius (Finland)

17/ Adam Kownacki (US)

18/ Dominic Breazeale (US)

19/ Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

20/ Frank Sanchez (Cuba)

21/ Hughie Fury (GB)

22/ Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

23/ Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

24/ Marco Huck (GB)

25/ Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

26/ Bryant Jennings (US)

27/ Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

28/ Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

29/ Zhilei Zhang (China)

30/ Otto Wallin (Sweden)

31/ Nathan Gorman (GB)

32/ Jermaine Franklin (US)

33/ Tony Yoka (France)

34/ Junior Fa (New Zealand)

35/ Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

36/ Gerald Washington (US)

37/ Cassius Chaney (US)

38/ Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

39/ Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan/US) NABF Jr.

40/ Joel Tambwe Djeko (Belgium)

* CBP/P = Awaiting Clean Boxing Program clearance.