WBC President says, ‘The world is reacting wrongly to coronavirus’

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed his view on the current pandemic involving the coronavirus.

Sulaiman believes steps currently taken by several governments around the globe could effectively be making things worse for people.

After taking advice at length, Sulaiman informed boxing fans of a ten-step plan to tackle the ongoing crisis of COVID-19.

“I have spoken to so many experts and doctors about the virus. The fact is that the world is reacting wrongly,” said Sulaiman.

“Please educate yourself about it and then you will understand that we must not panic. Life can continue as usual with specific precautions.”

He added his list of precautions, by saying:

“What YOU can do about the virus crisis:

– Take Vitamin C + Zinc

– Eat healthily

– Extreme Hygiene

– Wash your hands constantly

– Exercise

– Don’t smoke

– Drink water constantly

– Drink hot tea

– Don’t panic!

– Follow instructions of health authorities and experts

Meanwhile, the WBC is hoping events announced for the next few weeks will continue as normal.







Alimkhanuly

Like this one below:

World Boxing Council continental middleweight champion of the Americas, Kazakh Janibek Alimkhanuly (8-0-0, 4 kos) will defend his title against Ghanaian Issah Samir (18-0-0, 15 kos).

The fight will take place on March 28 at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada.

This interesting undefeated clash will be part of the undercard led by WBC light heavyweight champion Arthur Beterbiev (15-0, 15) against Chinese Fanlong Meng (16-0, 10 knockouts).

Both fights will be broadcast on ESPN.

Alimkhanuly (8-0, 4 KOs), is a 26-year-old southpaw from Kazakhstan coached by International Boxing Hall of Fame member Buddy McGirt.

He had over 300 amateur fights, won a gold medal at the 2013 amateur world championships. He was an Olympian in 2016, reaching the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro.

Samir (18-0, 15 KOs), 30, from Ghana, was a 2008 Olympian who turned as a pro in 2011. He will fight outside of his home country for the first time as a professional.