Ex-world champion Michael Bentt airs views on Deontay Wilder fallout

World Boxing News

📸 Ryan Hafey

In a special interview on the Black Eye Barber Shop Show, former world heavyweight champion Michael Bentt discussed the Deontay Wilder fallout.

Bentt, who defeated Tommy Morrison for the WBO title in 1993, addressed the post-fight excuses and criticism of Wilder recently.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was taken out in seven rounds by Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand and immediately invoked a third fight clause.

Taking time out to discuss with Black Eye hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon, Bentt also spoke about his role in the popular Netflix documentary ‘Losers’.

The now-retired puncher had plenty to say.







Listen below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.

Synopsis:

Michael Bentt Joins Johnny Nelson and Anothony Crolla over Skype. He discusses the fallout from Wilder vs Fury II over in America, Featuring in Netflix documentary ‘Losers’. Also working with Will Smith on the Ali film. And more.

Bentt shares his thoughts on the excuses Wilder made after losing the fight and if he thinks he can beat Fury in the 3rd fight after triggering the rematch clause.

Listen to every episode of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show HERE and SUBSCRIBE.

Previous guests and discussions include Kid Galahad, Billy Sharp, Tyson Fury’s gloves, Errol Spence vs Kell Brook beef and more…