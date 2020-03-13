Eddie Hearn unsure Tyson Fury will take Deontay Wilder trilogy fight

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has predicted that money may lead to Tyson Fury not accepting terms for a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

Speaking to William Hill, Hearn firstly said Fury could think twice about a third fight with Wilder after a pulverizing win in Las Vegas.

Hearn believes the conclusion to the saga won’t make as much revenue as the initial rematch, despite Fury gaining 60% of the profits.

Should it get over the line, as expected though, Hearn is willing to pit star man Anthony Joshua against either later this year.

This is despite Joshua having a mandatory fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Of which any diversion would mean AJ drops a belt.

Post-Fury vs Wilder, if it happens, Hearn is confident that a deal will be pushed through for the winner of Joshua v Pulev. Hopefully to face the victor or their WBC second rematch.

“Fury-Wilder is still a big fight. Any fight that Wilder is involved in means anything can happen. But it was so one-sided,” pointed out Hearn to William Hill.

“There are bigger problems in this situation. If you’re Fury, you’ve put in the performance of your career and won the WBC heavyweight belt, because you want more money in a rematch.

“That probably won’t happen (Fury vs Wilder III) because there won’t be as much money generated so he’s not going to be happy.”

Hearn continued: “The conversations I’ve had with Bob Arum have certainly been pretty good. In the sense of doing a deal between the winner of these next two fights to take place in November/December.

PULEV CHALLENGE

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith is looking forward to welcoming Pulev to London for Joshua’s next bout.

“We’re absolutely delighted about Anthony Joshua’s homecoming World Title fight against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, said Smith.

“Pulev is a dangerous proposition. He has plenty of top-level experience. Joshua will need to be at his best to retain his belts in front of his home support.

“We’ve covered every step of ‘AJ’s’ journey. Including his impressive rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia. Now he’s back in Britain at the home of Spurs.

“I recently visited the stadium. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art facilities. It will provide a stunning backdrop for Britain’s Unified World Heavyweight Champion.”

