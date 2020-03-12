Southpaw Connor Parker predicting Friday the 13th dog fight at Kings Hall

RINGSIDE

Connor Parker predicts his opponent will face a dog fight this coming Friday 13th – especially with the contest taking part on a day notoriously unlucky for some.

For Parker, 24, has been preparing for the fight by walking his pet pooches in addition to the traditional pre-fight training of sparring, running and swimming.

The Derbyshire south paw can regularly be seen walking miles with his trusty pets – a Staffie called Moxy and his bull mastiff Mabel – who was a 21st birthday present from his father, Robert.

And he says getting out in the fresh air with his animals is the perfect way to counterbalance all the pressure ahead of his fight – a contest he aims to use to get back to winning ways.

Parker faces Nicaraguan Eligio Palacios on Friday at BCB Promotions’ sell-out show at Kings Hall, Stoke-on -Trent.

He said: “I had a great run of 12 wins all by knock out before meeting Sam Maxwell and losing last time out.

“But that defeat was a good learning curve for me and if anything it has sharpened me up even more and made me determined to win this time round.”

Parker, who has been watching videos of his opponent in preparation, added: “There is a great line-up of fighters on the bill and a few of the boys have been sparring together so we will be encouraging each other on the night.

“Atal Khan, Luke Caci and Cole Johnson – we have all been working together and have a great rapport – we will all be backing each other 100 per cent on the night.”

The fighter added: “There is going to be a good contingent of Derbyshire support for me with the fight only being in Stoke-on-Trent so we will have some great East Midland backing.”

Burton-born Parker is grateful to his dad Robert, not just for buying him his beloved Mabel, but for sponsoring him so that he has been able to give up work and focus solely on his boxing career.

“Like all boxers I want to go all the way in this sport to the very top,” he said. “I’m so grateful for my Dad’s support and everyone at BCB for allowing me to follow my dream.

“I’m looking forward to getting out with the dogs again at the weekend and reflecting on my victory! “People probably see me with Mable and think as a mastiff she must be trouble but she’s the softest thing ever. “

Looks like it’s her owner Palacious needs to be afraid of this weekend.