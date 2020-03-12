Maredudd Thomas pushing for title shot ahead of Cardiff fight on Saturday night

RINGSIDE

Maredudd Thomas has been handed the carrot of a title shot ahead of his clash with a former Olympian in front of his Cardiff supporters on Saturday night.

After 10 straight wins, manager Mo Prior has handed the 23 year old welterweight a step up in class on his show at the Vale Sports Centre.

He meets Serge Ambomo over six rounds.

Thomas has been told beating Ambomo will lead to a title shot and after looking through his opponent’s CV, the Gary Lockett-trained prospect knows he faces a tough night’s work.

Ambomo represented Cameroon at the 2012 London Olympics before turning professional and though his record shows more losses than wins, anyone who has fought Ambomo regards him as a handful.

Thomas said: “It’s going to be a tough six rounds.

“He keeps coming and he can punch.

“I’m going to be well prepared. I need to be fit – and I will be. I’m always training. In fact, I get told I train too much !

“I’ve got this thought at the back of my mind: ‘My opponent might be training harder than me’ and that gets me down the gym.

“In the changing room before I fight I know I’ve put the work in and that gives me confidence.”

Thomas says that after fighting 10 journeymen, he’s looking forward to facing an opponent who will take the fight to him.

“I prefer it when they come forward,” he said.

“When you’re chasing them, you don’t show your power because you catch them at the end of your shots. I can make him walk onto punches.”

Thomas is tall for the weight at 6ft and has a good amateur pedigree behind him.

He won around 50 of 60 bouts and represented Wales before turning professional.

“I was going to start training towards the Commonwealth Games,” said Thomas, “but I wanted to get on with my boxing career and turned pro.

“For my first seven fights, I worked 40 hours a week for the Welsh Water Board and trained two or three times a day. It was killing me, but now I’ve signed with Mo, he’s got me sponsors so I don’t have to work full time anymore and can focus on boxing.”