Kid Galahad warns Josh Warrington: I won’t step-aside for ANY money!

IBF number one featherweight contender Kid Galahad has warned champion, Josh Warrington, that he will not be accepting any step-aside money in the near future.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Black Eye Barber Shop Show, Galahad discussed the current situation regarding his ex-opponent and number one rival.

Galahad challenged Warrington initially as mandatory in June of 2019. WBN’s Scorecard on the night had Galahad taking the title.

In a shocking outcome, the Leeds man kept his red strap, although faced a barrage of criticism for his performance.

Both have since fought and won by knockout. Warrington then re-signed with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn to stoke the fires of a return even more.

The pair recently met up at the Jono Carroll vs Scott Quigg fight in Manchester and looked all smiles with promoter Hearn.

Asked by co-hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon what his intentions are, Galahad was adamant in the Barber Shop studio.

“I’m in line to fight him next, so the only way he can not fight me is a unification. But there isn’t the chance for a unification.

“Stevenson (WBO champion) is fighting (this weekend) and he’ll smash him (Marriaga).”

STEP-ASIDE MONEY

Nelson and Poxon then reeled off a list of price tags it would take for him to step aside and allow Warrington to choose his own time for their rematch.

The back and forth went like this:

Nelson: "Half a million?"

Galahad: "NO!'

Nelson: "A million?"

Poxon: "£1.1 million?"

Nelson: £1.2 million?

Poxon: "£1.3m million?

Galahad: "NO, because I'm going to make money no matter what. I know I'm going to beat him, and he knows that."

Concluding on the subject, Galahad then pointed out that if Warrington wanted a two-belt battle he could have signed with Top Rank, rather than heading back to Matchroom.

We now wait and see how long Galahad will be forced to sit back before the fight is actually made.