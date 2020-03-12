Coronavirus: All California combat events called off, Oscar De La Hoya reacts

World Boxing News

WBC

Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to the news that coronavirus has led to the cancellation of all sporting events in California, at least until the end of March.

The Golden Boy Promotions boss has two events lined up this month and is actively looking to reschedule for a safer time.

Speaking on Thursday as several shows were rocked by the escalation of the pandemic, De La Hoya agreed fan safety was paramount.

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been canceled for the month of March. This is due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said De La Hoya.

“Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events and those scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.

“We will work with state and local officials. As well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events. Both in California and elsewhere.”

SAFETY

He continued: “The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners are of the utmost importance to us.

“We thank them for their support. Their understanding during this time.

“We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

Note: For those who have already purchased tickets to the events, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online, refunds will be processed automatically.

De La Hoya won’t be the last promoter to make such a statement. A lockdown on every sport is a real possibility across the board very soon.







SHUTDOWN

Any boxing event from now until at least the end of May will be in jeopardy of being postponed. That’s at the very least.

The situation has become critical. World Health Organization officials will want any unnecessary gatherings to be outlawed as soon as possible.

Fight fans face at least a few weeks without any major boxing shows. That’s once the respective rulers of each nation make it compulsory.

Italy is currently in lockdown. Ireland announced a partial closure of facilities inside their borders too.

Things are set to get a lot worse before they get better.