WBSS Final threatened as coronavirus begins to ravish boxing schedule

Boxing continues to be hit below the belt by the coronavirus after the World Boxing Super Series and PR Best Boxing both released statements on their respective events.

WBSS chiefs stated that the Latvian Government had banned all public gatherings, leading to the monitorization of the scheduled final.

Due to take place on March 21 after a long delay, the Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos cruiserweight finale is now under serious threat.

The outbreak has already hit several shows this week, with many more to follow.

Any contest due to take place from now until the summer could be affected if the conditions worsen.

Thus far, Italy has been the worst affected country and is currently in lockdown. Ireland has also shut down as a precaution despite a low number of confirmed cases.

Shakur Stevenson’s WBO title defense and Mick Conlan’s St. Patrick’s Day bouts are both taking place behind closed doors.

Top Rank confirmed the news on Thursday regarding the March 14 and 17 dates.

Meanwhile, the latest ‘A Puno Limpio’ event has been called off – for now.

Due to the uncertainty that exists in Puerto Rico and the World and taking all preventive measures for the coronavirus pandemic, PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and Spartan Boxing decided to suspend the show of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which would take held on Friday, March 27, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum.

"After analyzing all the scenarios PRBBP and Spartan Boxing, we decided to suspend our March 27 event in accordance with everything that is happening with this coronavirus pandemic," said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.







PREVENTION

“We are trying to prevent situations with this disease. We had fighters who came from out of the country and it would not be our responsibility to expose people to any negative condition.”

The March 27 program would have in the main event world-ranked and WBO Latino monarch at 140 pounds, Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (18-0, 14 kos), as well as the “civil war” between the hard punchers Nicklaus Flaz (9 -1, 7 kos) and Jorge Maysonet Jr. (16-2, 12 kos) for the WBO Latino title at 147 pounds, and six other bouts.

“Soon we will be providing information on the upcoming dates of our events,” added Rivera.