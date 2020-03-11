WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury cornerman addresses glove tampering allegations

Phil Jay

Tyson Fury gloves – The man who saved Tyson Fury from certain defeat against Otto Wallin, cutman Jorge Capetillo, has exclusively spoken to World Boxing News.

Addressing the situation in light of glove tampering accusations aimed at the WBC heavyweight champion’s bouts with Deontay Wilder.

Capetillo is largely credited with saving Fury’s undefeated record after a terrible gash suffered last September.

The Mexican has now addressed the ongoing controversy from his Las Vegas base.

Talking WBN through the allegations from his gym, Capetillo aimed to prove nothing untoward happened on the side of Fury.

Working closely with ‘The Gypsy King’ since the Briton relocated to Nevada for camps, Capetillo is a trusted member of the team. He was only recently replaced by the world-renowned ‘Stitch’ Duran for the Wilder rematch last month.

In the video, Capetillo even moved to demonstrate how Fury’s gloves would have been operating. It comes after he used different gloves for both Wilder fights.

Despite several professional boxers airing their caution on videos circulating around the first Wilder vs Fury fight, Capetillo is adamant Fury is a clean and honest fighter.

Finger-pointing at the December 2018 battle, which Fury was almost knocked out in, accusers believe something was wrong in both contests.

Not so, according to Capetillo, who has jumped to the defense of the two-time top division ruler, who is also his friend.

The subject has been the talk of the ‘Dark Web’ but has leaked to the mainstream of late in the form of ex-Fury opponent Steve Cunningham.

‘USS’ – who dropped Fury in their 2013 Madison Square Garden meeting, aired his view of late.

“I thought people were playing talking about the gloves. But then I watched the video,” said Cunningham.

“Yes, this is the FIRST FIGHT but whos gloves bend back like this? Mine have never and I’ve been boxing since 1996.

“If you believe his hand is in that glove all the way, somethings wrong with you,” he pointed out. “His knuckles are in the wrist part of the glove.

“See where the wrist connects on the chin because that’s where the knuckles are. The padded part of the glove hits his shoulder and bounces,” added the American.







SOUR GRAPES

Fury is yet to respond, although there are plenty on his side in regards to the second fight, especially, being one-sided in its domination.

Whatever happens, the 31-year-old was found to have done nothing wrong by the Commission and officials overseeing the fight and some of the clips flying around the internet do reek of sour grapes.

A trilogy is in the pipeline and could be mere months away. So let’s all move on.