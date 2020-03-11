Tommy Morrison case update, sons Trey (100%), Kenzie still KO happy

Phil Jay

The sons of late world champion boxer Tommy Morrison are still banging out almost all of their respective opponents as widow Trish keeps fighting to clear her husband’s name.

Morrison, who won the WBO strap during the 1990s before being expelled for what was claimed to be a positive HIV test, was banished from boxing in 1996.

After starring in Rocky V alongside Sylvester Stallone, Morrison’s popularity soared and winning a bonafide belt was the cherry on the cake.

But little did ‘The Duke’ know of his nightmare to come. Fighting until his untimely death in 2013, Trish took over the battle to prove Morrison never had the disease.

An update from Trish (below) shows that further progress has been made.

As Trish fights outside the ring, Tommy’s sons Trey and Kenzie keep knocking people out inside it.

👩‍⚖ THE REGULATION 👩‍⚖..that TOMMY was told he had violated and was used to kick him out of boxing on Feb.10.1996…NOW… Zveřejnil(a) Tommy Trisha Morrison dne Pondělí 2. března 2020

Carrying on their father’s legacy, Trey Lippe Morrison (Trey) and James Kenzie Morrison (Kenzie) are boasting impressive stoppage ratios.

Trey holds a one hundred percent KO record through 16 bouts. The latest being a sixth-round pummelling of Pedro Martinez last July.

Kenzie is fourteen months younger than his older sibling at 29. He returned in October to score a 162-second bashing of Keenan Hickmon.

Both are massive punchers in their own right. They seem to be carving a path to some sort of titles in the future.

But the lack of activity is sometimes worrying. It’s known to be down to a combination of the right fights at the time and niggling injuries for the bruisers.







MEMORY

Speaking to WBN in the past, Trey and Kenzie have informed of their ambition to keep their father’s name alive inside the ring and within the sport.

Tommy was much-loved by those who knew him and always had time for each and every fan who had a request.

Hopefully, justice for Tommy is just around the corner and Trish can finally get the peace she deserves after all these years.