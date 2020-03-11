Timberwolf: Nathan Millier in action this Saturday in Moncton

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, March 14, Nathan “Timberwolf” Millier (13-2-2, 8KOs) of Elsipogtog, New Brunswick, returns against Mexican veteran Victor Manuel Palacios (16-17-2, 8KOs) of Guadalajara for eight rounds or less at the Lion’s Club in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The show marks Millier’s debut as a promoter, organizing six fights under his new Timberwolf Promotions banner.

“Palacios is a tough guy, but I’ve prepared for every possible scenario,” said Millier. “I can beat him boxing and brawling, it’s up to him. Either way, it’s my arm that’s getting raised. But my fight is just the icing on the cake. We’ve put together a really strong card for Moncton fight fans. I think it’ll rank up there with the best.”

Millier has won four fights in a row, punctuated by a victory over Adam “Green Machine” Green (14-8-0, 7KOs) for the CPBC middleweight crown. Across the ring, Palacios is coming off a tough decision loss to former continental champion Albert Onolunose (24-3-1, 8KOs) of Calgary, enduring a full eight rounds with the international standout.

Millier-Palacios is supported by three, six-round bouts, including the return of former Canadian heavyweight champion Ray “Mount Kilimanjaro” Olubowale (11-7-1, 8KOs) of Toronto against surging Mexican big man Santiago Martinez Perez (5-3-0, 2KOs) of Mexico City. Olubowale has held two versions of the national title and enters Saturday’s contest as the most recent CPBC champion.

Down at super welterweight, Justin Blades (4-2-0, 2KOs) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, takes on all-action Ontarian “Bad” Thad Ridsdill (2-2-0, 1KOs) of Oshawa for six rounds or less in a sure-fire fight of the night candidate.

Blades is one of only two men to ever beat Toronto’s Mponda Kalunga (8-2-0, 3KOs), who defeated Ridsdill back in 2018. Thus, if “Bad” Thad can pull out the win on Saturday, the Motor City boxer could make a strong case for a Kalunga rematch, possibly for a national title.

In the third six rounder, Kyle “Real Deal” McNeil (10-4-0, 2KOs) of Dartmouth visits New Brunswick for the third time as a professional, taking on Luis Ernesto Granados (2-8-1, 2KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico, in super lightweight clash.

The fight is McNeil’s first since his absolute thriller against Tyson Cave (35-3-0, 14KOs) for the Canadian title. Granados is coming off an impressive draw against 60+ fight veteran Dunis Linan (24-40-5, 17KOs) of Colombia.

The card opens with a pair of intriguing four rounders. Elsipogtog’s Stephen Clement (4-5-1, 1KOs) is back for a light heavyweight clash with Steve Rainford (1-3-1, 1KOs) of London, Ontario. Last, but not least, Richibucto light flyweight prospect Jani Babineau (2-2-0) fights in the curtain raiser against Brenda Balderas (0-3-0) of Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Fans can follow Nathan Millier and Timerwolf Promotions on Twitter: @TimberWolfBox and Instagram: @timberwolfboxing.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 506-227-5752 or messaging @timberwolfboxing on Instagram.