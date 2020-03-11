Usyk vs Chisora: Matchroom / Sky confirm THIRD UK PPV in seven weeks

World Boxing News

UK fans’ worst fears were confirmed on Wednesday as Matchroom Boxing announced a second Sky Sports Box Office event for May of 2020.

In what looks a mouth-watering clash on paper, Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk will face British favorite Derek Chisora in a Heavyweight clash at The O2 in London.

The fight takes place on Saturday, May 23. It will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. Just three weeks after Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin.

Usyk vs Chisora is also sandwiched between Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev. ANOTHER Pay-Per-View happening on June 20.

It could be argued by fans that both the May headliners could have been staged on the same night to give further value for money. Sadly, this wasn’t the case.

Sky Sports’ Head of Boxing Adam Smith assured British punters the schedule coming up would be worth it.

“We’ve got a real Heavyweight line-up in the coming weeks,” Smith said. “Dillian Whyte’s explosive encounter against Alexander Povetkin. Plus, Usyk‘s risky showdown with Chisora.

“Then AJ takes center stage for his huge World Title fight against Kubrat Pulev.”

On the fight itself, he added: “Oleksandr Usyk against Derek Chisora has all the ingredients for a classic Heavyweight clash.

“Can the supremely talented Ukrainian withstand Chisora’s relentless aggression on a red-hot night at The O2?

“I’ve spoken to Chisora’s manager David Haye. He is massively confident that his fighter will topple the former Undisputed Cruiserweight king.”

Name-dropping AJ as a potential opponent to spike interest, Smith concluded: “We know all about Usyk’s class, having witnessed his dramatic battle with Tony Bellew at Manchester Arena.

A certain Anthony Joshua will be keeping a close eye on a potential foe for the future.







USYK vs CHISORA INFO

Tickets for Usyk vs. Chisora are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400 and £800 (VIP).

Presale tickets will be available to purchase for O2 Priority Members from midday. Thursday March 12 via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk)

FightPass tickets will be available to purchase for Matchroom Boxing FightPass members. From midday on Friday March 13 via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)

Venue presale tickets will also be available. From midday on Friday March 13 via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk).

General Sale tickets will be available to purchase. Fmidday on Saturday March 14 via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk), The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).