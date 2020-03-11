Lightweight Charles Frankham signs management deal with Dave Coldwell

RINGSIDE

Dave Coldwell’s thriving management stable expanded this week with the signing of Charles Frankham.

The Crowthorne lightweight, one recognised as one of the finest talents on the Team GB squad, has made a promising start to his professional career with two wins from as many outings.

Coldwell is excited about guiding another top prospect to the top of the sport.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” revealed Coldwell regarding the opportunity to manage Frankham.

“Charles is a fighter who was doing big things as an amateur and you only have to look at his credentials with the vest on to realise how special a kid he is because his success at tournaments, both home and abroad, was very impressive.

“He’s now in the paid code and with myself managing him and Angel Fernandez training him, I believe the foundations are there for a very prosperous career.”

On Frankham’s next move, Coldwell added, “The key now is to get him busy and get him the right fights at the right time. He’s an eager boxer who’s looking to move quickly and his ambition is something else, but people have to remember that he’s young and there’s no rush at this moment.

“It’s vital that he learns from each fight and picks up experience, and although there’s some work to do.

“I have to admit that I’m very excited to be working with him and I’m confident he can go on a memorable journey to the top.”