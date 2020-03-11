WATCH: Julio Cesar Chavez, Jorge Arce going toe-to-toe in veterans battle

Ringside

Mexican legends Julio César Chávez and Jorge Arce gave fans a taste of the old days with a virtuoso performance in a recent exhibition.

The Multiple Uses Center of Hermosillo, Sonora staged the contest and fans went wild as the seasoned boxers traded leather with no flinching.

‘Great Mexican Champion’ Chavez and four-weight ruler ‘Travieso’ – much younger, fulfilled the objective.

They provided a great non-stop fight, showing their great technical prowess.

Chávez worked with his trademark punches to the body, while Arce unleashed effectively at short range.

Watch some of the highlights below courtesy of Box Azteca.

#ChávezvsTravieso 💥🥊 R2: ¡Qué poder en los puños del gran campeón mexicano! Se vistió de torero y no deja de surtir al de los Mochis. Sin duda hay tiro.#HayTiro 💥🥊

📲Sigue aquí la transmisión en VIVO:https://t.co/FyctJSlhVY pic.twitter.com/iMa3GgnSSO — Box Azteca (@BoxAzteca7) March 8, 2020

#ChávezvsTravieso 💥🥊 R3: ¡Qué poder de estos dos! Sin duda por algo se convirtieron en leyendas, la frecuencia de golpes es impresionante a pesar de los años encima.#HayTiro 💥🥊

📲Sigue aquí la transmisión en VIVO:https://t.co/FyctJSlhVY pic.twitter.com/OVlOmWBvwf — Box Azteca (@BoxAzteca7) March 8, 2020

At the end of the fight, the Hermosillo faithful gave their outstandingly industrious idols a standing ovation.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman presented both retired, but hardly shy and retiring fighters, a commemorative belt for their sterling efforts.

The profits from the event go to the JC Chavez Foundation. They will help young people battling addiction through the successful program.

It also promotes mental health in coordination with the Secretary of Health of the Government of the State of Sonora chaired by Enrique Claussen.

#ChávezTravieso 🔥 ⏰ ¡Recordar es volver a vivir!

📲Revive las emociones que hicieron vibrar a Hermosillo, Sonora con el choque entre estas dos leyendas del box, Julio César Chávez vs Jorge 'Travieso' Arce.#HayTiro 💥🥊

🎙@danielsenpb pic.twitter.com/K3N8I2NprU — Box Azteca (@BoxAzteca7) March 10, 2020

On the back of the success, and the fact the crowd loved seeing these two back in action, more events are certainly planned for the future.

BARBY vs NAVA

In other Mexican news, two Grande Dames of Boxing, WBC bantamweight champion Mariana “Barby” Juarez and Jackie “Princesa Azteca” Nava have agreed to fight on May 9th.

Mariana`s WBC belt is at stake. This will also be for the Diamond Championship.

So very apt, before a rapt attention audience because the careers of these two superstars and supernovas span the modern era history of Boxing.

Mariana aged 40, is a four-time world champion who started her career in 1998. Her illustrious record stands at 54-9-4, including 18 KO`s.

The announcement of this extraordinary still in time championship was made by World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman at a Special Women`s Day event at the Gimnasio Coyocan in Mexico City.

The two were flanked by the Mayor of Coyoacan Manuel Negrete. The scorer of the most spectacular goal in the history of all World Cups. Plus the representatives of Promociones Del Pueblo and Zanfer.

Mariana and Jackie who happen to be great friends, posed for photos side by side. Then an eyeball to eyeball, chin to chin stare down, followed by a long heartfelt hug.

Furthermore, each wished the other the best of luck and success, in the magnificently sporting tradition of Women`s Boxing.