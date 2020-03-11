Devin Haney confirms attendance at May 2 BoxFan Expo in Las Vegas

RINGSIDE

Undefeated WBC lightweight world champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haney will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Boxing Expo will also take place before the return of Boxing’s Superstar Canelo Alvarez, who will be participating in a mega fight, later that evening at the T-Mobile arena.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Haney will make his second appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Haney will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with the youngest champion and one of the brightest boxing stars of today, also known as “The Dream”. Haney is considered by many as one of the best fighters in the world today.

Haney joins Mikey Garcia, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.