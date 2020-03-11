Claressa Shields bids to become two-weight undisputed champion on May 9

RINGSIDE

📷Stephanie Trapp

Undefeated three-division world champion Claressa Shields will attempt to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to become an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions when she faces unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 154-pound unification bout on Saturday, May 9, live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich.

The winner of the SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION main event will walk away with Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF belt, and the WBA (Super) crown. This is the first time in its 99-year history that the WBA has awarded a Super Champion belt to a female boxer.

Tickets for the Salita Promotions event start at $35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center box office.

“I can’t wait to make history again on May 9,” said Shields. “Fighting in Flint in front of all my fans has been a dream of mine since turning pro. Having the opportunity to make history by fighting for the undisputed title in a second weight division is something I’m very proud of.

“Fighting against undefeated IBF 154-pound champion Marie-Eve Dicaire continues my quest to fight the very best in women’s boxing. And headlining on SHOWTIME again will continue my goal to lift women’s boxing to new heights. I’m going to give Flint and fight fans all over the world a night to remember on May 9!”

“I am very excited for this opportunity and it is an honor to face an opponent like Claressa Shields,” said Dicaire. “I am thankful to my promoter Yvon Michel and everyone involved in making this possible. For me, this is a dream come true. I will be prepared the best I can be and I am ready to leave everything in the ring to win the fight!”

In the four-belt era, only seven fighters have been undisputed in one division, including Shields, Katie Taylor, Cecilia Braekhus, Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, and Oleksandr Usyk.

On January 10 in Atlantic City, N.J., Shields made history by claiming the WBC and WBO 154-pound world championships with a dominating unanimous decision over Ivana Habazin. Shields became the fastest fighter in history, male or female, to win world titles in three different weight divisions, surpassing the records of Vasiliy Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka, who both accomplished the feat in 12 fights.

The 24-year-old Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) overpowered Habazin from the opening bell, utilizing a strong jab and a steady diet of body shots that left the Croatian mostly in defensive mode throughout the 10-round fight. In the sixth round, a series of body shots forced Habazin to take a knee in the first knockdown of her career.

“SHOWTIME has a long history of featuring the best in women’s combat sports, whether it was with Gina Carrano, Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey in MMA, or Laila Ali and Christy Martin in boxing,” said Gordon Hall, Executive Producer of SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION. “More recently, we have shown Claressa Shields, Christina Hammer, Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor and seven-division champion Amanda Serrano. Shields vs. Dicaire will be our 12th women’s boxing event since 2017. Claressa’s bout with Dicaire represents another historic battle of unbeatens and attempt for another ‘first’ on SHOWTIME as Claressa looks to become undisputed in two weight classes.”

“I am excited to bring a historic night of boxing to fans in Flint at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center and to those watching on SHOWTIME,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “In Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire, we have the two best junior middleweights in the world and two undefeated champions fighting for the undisputed world championship. In addition to her already historic list of firsts, if victorious, Claressa will become the first two-division undisputed champion in the four-belt era. It will be a triumphant night in Flint on May 9.”

After becoming the first American boxer in history – male or female – to win two consecutive Olympic Gold Medals, Shields turned professional following the 2016 Olympics and headlined the first women’s boxing main event in premium cable television history in just her second professional fight in 2017. Shields, who will be headlining for the seventh time on SHOWTIME, now has her sights on making even more history.

“Claressa Shields continues to be a beacon of light and a trailblazer for women’s boxing, women’s sports, and boxing overall,” said Mark Taffet, Shields’ manager. “Being the only American to win back-to-back Olympic Gold in boxing, having won world titles in three weight divisions faster than any man or woman in boxing history, and now having the chance to be the first person – man or woman – to be an undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era, Claressa will continue to add to her list of legendary, unprecedented and history-making accomplishments come May 9. I’m proud to be a part of her journey.”

The 33-year-old Dicaire (17-0) is from Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Canada, and started karate at the age of six. She worked her way up through the ranks until she obtained her black belt. After winning five world championship titles, Dicaire turned her attention to boxing and won the IBF Super Welterweight World Championship belt in December 2018 dethroning by decision the Uruguayan Chris Namus at the Quebec City Videotron Center. In her last fight in November of 2019, Dicaire defended her title for the third time beating experienced Venezuelan Ogleidis Suarez by unanimous decision. Dicaire will be fighting outside of the province of Quebec for the first time on May 9 and will be looking to score the upset victory in front of Shields’ hometown fans.

“Marie-Eve Dicaire against Claressa Shields, a battle of two undefeated champions for all the titles – you can’t get a better match in boxing,” said Yvon Michel, Dicaire’s promoter, President of GYM. “We have great respect and admiration for all Shields has accomplished but there is no doubt Marie-Eve is the most skilled, strong and dedicated opponent Claressa has faced. We are very confident that all the belts will come back to Canada with us. Thanks to Salita Promotions and SHOWTIME for the opportunity. Marie-Eve Dicaire will provide a great fight for the fans and viewers.”

Barry Tompkins will call the SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION action from ringside with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.