Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II doping test results come back negative

Tyson Fury drug tests and those for Deontay Wilder around their February 22nd rematch have come back negative, according to the World Boxing Council.

Using VADA under the Clean Boxing Program, both Fury and Wilder were confirmed as clean.

The WBC said: “World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder certainly came out clean in their doping tests.

“Tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) as part of the successful Clean Boxing Program (CBP).

“Fury defeated Wilder in seven rounds on February 22 to conquer the WBC belt. The fight was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We want to thank both warriors and their respective teams for their willingness to sign up for the Clean Boxing Program. It demonstrates that they are both exemplary athletes, who testify to their honesty and commitment to boxing.

“We are extremely proud of every boxer enrolled in the Clean Boxing Program. We are committed to continuing to work hard to keep our fighters safe,” they added.

LOBA

Firstly, in other WBC news, Zulina Muñoz became the new International WBC Bantamweight champion by winning a second-round technical knockout over Valeria Perez.

“At 1:33 seconds of that round, the stoppage was announced in the main event of the card ‘Explosion of talent’. It took place at the Deportivo Leandro Valle de la Alcaldía Iztacalco in Mexico City.

“With this triumph, Zulina got her 40th KO victory. It demonstrates her tremendous power. Taking a big step towards contesting the absolute belt held by Mariana ‘Barby’ Juarez.

‘Loba’, who is trained by brothers Mauro and Lázaro Ayala, celebrated her conquest in the ring, thereby improving her record to 63-3-2, 40 KO´s.







SANCHEZ

Meanwhile, Cuban Frank Sanchez Faure became World Boxing Council Americas Continental Heavyweight Champion by defeating American Joey Dawejko at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sánchez Faure, from Guantanamo, dominated most of the fight against his opponent. The three judges saw him clearly win by scores of 98-92, 100-90 and 100-90.

The Cuban-born, but residing in Las Vegas since last year, weighs 225 pounds and measures 1.93 meters. He is 27 years old.

Since 2017, he has been fighting in professional boxing with an undefeated record of 15 fights, 11 of them won by knockout.

For Sanchez, this was the first fight under the leadership of Eddy Reynoso. Showing good boxing and controlled power.

“I was certainly very well prepared and I think I fought well. Therefore, I dominated the fight. I showed good leg movement and did exactly everything I worked with Eddy.

“I’m going to keep moving forward and I look forward to a bigger fight next time until I reach the world title,” Sánchez said.