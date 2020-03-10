Mikey Garcia to attend BoxFan Expo in Las Vegas on May 2

RINGSIDE

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garcia will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Boxing Expo will also take place before the return of Boxing’s Superstar Canelo Alvarez, who will be participating in a mega fight, later that evening at the T-Mobile arena.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Garcia will make his 4th appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise as well as products for sale for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing Superstar and one of the best Boxer in the world at the Pound For Pound (P4P) CBD booth. More info: https://www.pforpcbd.com/

Garcia returned to the ring last week on February 29, 2020 to face former 3-time world champion Jessie Vargas. This exciting welterweight showdown took place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas and was streamed live on DAZN in the US. Close to 12,000 fans were treated to an incredible night of boxing, which saw Garcia compete in his second welterweight division bout, with a unanimous decision win over Vargas in a very tough, competitive and entertaining fight.

Garcia joins Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.