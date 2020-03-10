‘Please forgive me, f***!’ – Mike Tyson KO’s Eminem in Godzilla video

World Boxing News

Ex-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson makes an appearance in Eminem’s latest Godzilla video for what is a triumphant return for the successful rapper.

Tyson, currently enjoying his own hit run with his ‘Hotboxin’ podcast show, appears at around 2:45 seconds of the newly released mini-movie.

The former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ gives ‘Em’ a solid right hand, knocking him out in the process.

Eminem then comes around and says, ‘What the F***. Mike?’ – To which Tyson replies realizing he’s made a mistake.

‘Em, is that you? – Ah, I didn’t mean it, man, I’m sorry. Please forgive me. F***!’

Seconds later, Eminem breaks out into his now trademark ‘Godzilla Challenge’ rap, which has been mimicked on social media hundreds of thousands of times.

‘Godzilla’ had already been viewed almost ten million times in the first 18 hours of release on the ‘Lyrical Lemonade’ YouTube channel. It features the voice of deceased star Juice WRLD.

The rap game was rocked on December 8th when WRLD died of what has since been described as an ‘accidental overdose’.







Special Guest Appearances from Mike Tyson & Dr Dre