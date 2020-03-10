Referee Kenny Bayless, Teofimo Lopez talk Deontay Wilder, Keith Thurman update

SOCIAL MEDIA

📸 Mikey Williams

A round-up of recent goings-on over at Sirius XM brings updates on Deontay Wilder from Kenny Bayless and Teofimo Lopez, plus Keith Thurman on his return.

Wilder has massively been in the news of late and World Boxing News has picked up on a previously missed interview with Tyson Fury fight referee Kenny Bayless.

Bayless addressed the rematch with Gerry Cooney and Randy Gordon on February 25th, just three days after Fury impressively took apart the American.

Here what Bayless had to say below:

What was referee Kenny Bayless thinking and seeing during #WilderFury2? He walks @gerrycooney and @CommishRandyG through Wilder’s cuts and injuries and the end of the fight.

What was referee Kenny Bayless thinking and seeing during #WilderFury2? He walks @gerrycooney and @CommishRandyG through Wilder's cuts and injuries and the end of the fight.🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/bcxTcNOCdL — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) February 25, 2020

In a more recent discussion, Teofimo Lopez appeared on ‘The AK and Barak Show’ to give his side to the Wilder ‘heavy suit’ debate.

Listen below:

“I think that the thing was they caught him at the wrong time. You know, let the man grieve.” — @TeofimoLopez on the controversy surrounding Deontay Wilder + his walkout costume for #WilderFury2.

🎙️ "I think that the thing was they caught him at the wrong time. You know, let the man grieve." — @TeofimoLopez on the controversy surrounding Deontay Wilder + his walkout costume for #WilderFury2 🔊@BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully @trboxing @KornerMan44 ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JfCD6iwXhH — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) March 6, 2020

Just yesterday, welterweight star Keith Thurman talked about when he plans to return from his loss to Manny Pacquiao.







Listen below:

“I look at [the division] a little bit like chess, it’s one move at a time. I just look forward to whatever comes my way.”- @Keithfthurmanjr explains to @CommishRandyG and @GerryCooney how he will tackle the welterweight division.

"I look at [the division] a little bit like chess, it's one move at a time. I just look forward to whatever comes my way."-@Keithfthurmanjr explains to @CommishRandyG and @GerryCooney how he will tackle the welterweight division pic.twitter.com/bqoYKcdYuv — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) March 10, 2020