‘Professional p***y licker’ Tyson Fury ready to go down under

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready to go worldwide in order to capitalize on his new enhanced fame, that’s according to United States promoter Bob Arum.

Fury, who dominated Deontay Wilder to conquer the sport for a second time, could be set for a fight in Australia – if Arum has his way in 2021.

“He would love to come; we love to fight in different places,” Arum told The Sun-Herald. “That to me is something that is very exciting.

“What we’re talking about is in 2021 at some time. That would be a big event, particularly if we were able to stage it on a Sunday morning because then that would be prime time back in the US.

“I had a tremendous experience in Australia for that Jeff Horn fight. I’m very open to coming back again. I have had a good experience working with Dean (Lonergan).”

Fury heading down under breeds plenty of puns following his tongue-in-cheek admittance to Mike Tyson of his post-career intentions.

“You never know what the future holds. If it was a pornographic movie then who knows?” Tyson told Tyson on his Hotboxin’ Podcast last year.

“I’m going to become a professional p*ssy licker after boxing. I reckon I can get you a job there too, Mike.”







OPETAIA

The man proposed to be facing Fury is Jai Opetaia, the cousin of former footballer Tim Cahill.

Cruiserweight Opetaia is undefeated and recently made moves stateside to follow his dream.

The young Aussie has high ambitions for the future.

“I’m a kid from the Central Coast. Things like this show that hard work pays off,” Opetaia told The Sun-Herald. “He’s the best heavyweights of our era at the moment. I’m a massive fan.

“Once we win the world title in the cruiserweight division it will put me as the first mandatory for whoever the champ is there (at heavyweight). If it happens to be him, let’s do it.

“It’s a huge step, massive. (Fury is) the goal, he’s at the top of the tree. There’s no one above him at the moment.

“To come up against him, it’s a crazy thought, let alone it happening. It’s definitely possible. It’s a dream, things that I have dreamt up since I was a little kid.”

