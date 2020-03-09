‘Guaranteed! – Kubrat Pulev ends cornered AJ, UK chokehold on division’

World Boxing News

Team Kubrat Pulev is highly confident of taking Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight titles when the Bulgarian finally steps up to the plate on June 20.

Pulev was originally set to challenge Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October 2017 but was forced to withdraw through an injury.

The IBF mandatory will now get his opportunity to ruin the champion’s plans to face stablemate Tyson Fury in an all-British blockbuster showdown in the future.

No.1-ranked, Pulev gets his second shot at world honors after his solitary defeat to modern legend Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Klitschko represents the only loss of his 29-fight professional career.

Since then, the veteran has won six fights in a row. They include victories over Derek Chisora. Plus an IBF Eliminator win over Hughie Fury in 2018.

Epic Sports and Entertainment President John Wirt, who takes care of Pulev’s affairs, made a startling assessment of what will go down this summer in England.

“This fight has been a long time coming. But we finally have Joshua cornered,” said Wirt. “On June 20, I guarantee Pulev will be victorious.

“Great Britain’s recently acquired chokehold on the Heavyweight division Championship will be brought to a quick and sudden ending.”







ARUM

Bob Arum, Top Rank Chairman and Pulev’s promoter, also believes Anthony Joshua is on a hiding to nothing.

“Kubrat Pulev has earned his ranking. He is going to enemy territory prepared to pull off the upset,” said Arum.

“Ever since Top Rank signed Kubrat last year, I have seen a determined heavyweight on a mission to win the heavyweight title.

“He has been in this situation before. He won’t be intimidated by the tens of thousands of Joshua fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“June 20 is going to be another historic evening in the heavyweight division,” he added.

Recently speaking exclusively to WBN, Arum believes Fury vs Pulev will be the undisputed bout happening later this year, not a UK super-fight with Joshua.

“I could have both sides (for Fury vs Pulev). It would huge,” stated the Hall of Famer.