Anthony Fowler warns Scott Fitzgerald: I’m coming for you, son!

RINGSIDE

📷 Dave Thompson

Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler dropped late stand in Theophilus Tetteh three times on route to a first round stoppage win to stay on course for a mouth-watering rematch with Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald later this year.

“I’m coming for you, son,” said Fowler. “Let’s have a 12-round war for the fans, you will not beat me this time.”

Manchester Heavyweight Hughie Fury bounced back from his August defeat to former World Champion Alexander Povetkin by knocking out the Czech Republic’s Pavel Sour in three rounds to rekindle his World Heavyweight Title hopes.

Zach Parker stopped Rohan Murdock in the penultimate round to win the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title.

The undefeated Derbyshire fighter took control of the fight after the halfway stage and floored the Australian No.1 with a left hook in the 11th round to force a stoppage and secure top ranking with the WBO.

Jack Cullen stopped Tomas Andres Reynoso in two rounds to return to winning ways and set up an exciting clash with Ireland’s Jason Quigley on the Whyte-Povetkin undercard on May 2.

Robbie Davies Jr secured a shutout win over Damian Leonardo Yapur in his first fight since teaming up with new trainer Dominic Ingle.

Davies Jr dominated the Argentine over eight rounds to claim an 80-72 decision on his return to the ring after losing to super-lightweight rival Lewis Ritson in a domestic thriller in October.

Dalton Smith claimed his third straight stoppage with a TKO victory over Benson Nyilawila. The former amateur star from Sheffield dropped southpaw Nyilawila in every round before the referee’s intervention in the fourth to extend his record in the pro ranks to 5-0.

‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati progressed to 7-0 (5 KOs) with a second round KO win, Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz earned a shutout 40-36 points win over Dean Jones to move to 5-0, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Bantamweight prospect Ibrahim Nadim moved to 2-0 with a 39-37 points win over Stefan Nicolae, Stretford Middleweight Bradley Rea decisioned Pavol Garaj to earn his ninth win as a pro and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland claimed the third win of his career by outpointing Joel Sanchez.