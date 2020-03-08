Eddie Hearn knows how important Anthony Joshua win is in ‘biggest year’

World Boxing News

Eddie Hearn is predicting an explosive knockout in what he’s described as a ‘must-win’ bout for current top division four-belt title-holder Anthony Joshua.

The promoter was speaking after confirming the unified heavyweight champion would defend all his straps on June 20 at Tottenham Stadium.

Despite expectations that Joshua would drop the WBO version, AJ puts his IBF, WBA, IBO alongside the World Boxing Organisation’s championship against Kubrat Pulev.

Mandatory Challenger Pulev will be in the opposite corner as Joshua returns to the UK for the first time since 2018.

The clash will go out live on Sky Sports Box Office. It’s an event promoted by Matchroom Boxing in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports and Entertainment.

US broadcast rights are yet to be confirmed. Talks are continuing regarding whether DAZN, ESPN+ or both will televise stateside.

“I’m so excited to see Anthony Joshua return to the capital. 70,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is going to be very special,” said Hearn.

“2019 was a crazy year that had everything. The only thing missing was a UK fight. As we go into what I believe will be the biggest year of ‘AJ’s’ career so far, all our attention turns to Kubrat Pulev. It’s an absolute must-win fight.

“Pulev is undefeated in six years. His team and especially Bob Arum really fancy this.

"I think you are going to see something special from 'AJ' on June 20. A destructive performance on the road to undisputed."







NO REPEAT

Hearn believes Joshua won’t make the same mistakes he did when losing badly to Andy Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019.

Joshua was dropped four times and humbled royally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Six months later, the Briton boxed his way to becoming a two-time heavyweight champ in Saudi Arabia.

A win for Joshua will hopefully lead to a massive all-UK super-fight with Tyson Fury, although a lot has to happen to actually get the pair in the ring.

Ticket information is set to be revealed in the coming days.