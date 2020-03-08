Artur Szpilka dropped twice at cruiser, handed SCANDALOUS MD win

World Boxing News

Former heavyweight world title challenger Arthur Spilka remained unbeaten as a fledgling cruiserweight but not in anyone’s mind other than two of the judges in Poland.

Fighting at the Hala Sportowa in Lomza, Spilka was dropped and seemingly dominated by Ukrainian Sergiy Radchenko only to lose on points.

The main event of the ‘KnockOut Boxing Night Gala’ was tarnished. Spilka went down in the third and fifth rounds as he struggled to gain a foothold in the bout.

Radchenko must have thought the decision was in the bag as the 32-year-old was highly confident going into the last round.

Winning at least six rounds and with the two-point swing for the knockdowns, Radchenko was expected to be confirmed after the final bell.

Not so, as the crowd half-cheered and half-gasped as Szpilka was named the winner. Two judges scored 95-93 in his favor, whilst a third carded a 94-94 draw.

Quite unbelievable totals if you attempt to crunch the numbers. Those two 95-93 cards mean Szpilka won seven rounds with two of the ringside officials and at least six with the other.

A shocking turn of events which many see as a clear robbery and an ongoing scandal on Polish shores.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time. It won’t be the last time this happens, either.

Szpilka is most-famous for being hellaciously knocked out by Deontay Wilder in January 2016. Wilder thought he’d killed the 30-year-old when landing an almighty haymaker to end the fight instantly at Barclays Center.







BRODNICKA

Elsewhere in the same country, Ewa Brodnicka successfully defended her Women’s WBO super-featherweight title.

Moving to 19-0, Brodnicka defeated Djemilla Gontaruk via a unanimous decision. Gontaruk dropped a seventh loss in her 25th bout with the reverse.

Brodnicka has now made four defenses of the strap and could be in line for a unification later in the year.