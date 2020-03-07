LIVE: Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll – Results from Manchester

World Boxing News

Quigg vs Carroll Results – World Boxing News provides results from Manchester Arena as Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll collide in a super-featherweight contest presented by Matchroom Boxing.

Dalton Smith began the Facebook-televised portion of the bill by scoring yet another stoppage. Smith, a super-lightweight from Sheffield, has now halted four from his five wins.

The Yorkshireman got the job done in the fourth round against Benson Nyilawila of Tanzania.

At the lightweight limit, Agib Fiaz had too much in his locker for Dean Jones and scored a four-round whitewash. Fiaz improves 5-0.

Super middleweight Bradley Rea can now boast a 9-0 C.V. after taking every round of four from Pavol Garaj, whilst Ricky Hatton protege Ibrahim Nadim made it two wins from two with a 39-37 victory over Stefan Nicolae.

Liverpool’s Blane Hyland kicked off proceedings in Manchester by improving his record 3-0. Hyland out-pointed Joel Sanchez 40-36.

REMAINING BOUTS:

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

ROBBIE DAVIES JR vs DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

JACK CULLEN vs TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER vs THEOPHILUS TETTEH

12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title

ZACH PARKER vs ROHAN MURDOCK

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

HUGHIE FURY vs PAVEL SOUR

12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

SCOTT QUIGG vs JONO CARROLL

FLOAT 6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

RESHAT MATI vs Abdallah Luanja