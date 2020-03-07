Klitschko warning for Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua WILL UNIFY all the belts

World Boxing News

📸 KMG

Wladimir Klitschko, the man who fought and lost to both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, has aired his views on a possible UK super-fight.

The formidable Ukrainian, who continues to be linked to challenging George Foreman’s oldest heavyweight champion record, even made a prediction on who would eventually be undisputed.

Having faced the pair, Klitschko is in prime position to judge.

Sadly for Fury, ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ is firmly backing AJ to take Fury’s WBC title and reign supreme over the division.

“Styles make fights exciting or not. Joshua is a superior athlete, a great fighter, Olympic champion. Most importantly, he’s a great guy. He carries the torch of this image of a heavyweight champion perfectly,” Klitschko told The National at the Milken Institute Summit Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m proud to call him a friend. Even though we were (enemies in the ring). And I think and I wish that eventually, Joshua is going to unify all of the belts. That’s the eventual plan.

“But until then, there’s going to be some bumps on the road. So let’s just lean back and enjoy it.”

Follow World Boxing News:

Subscribe on YOUTUBE.

Joshua has Kubrat Pulev to deal with on June 20 at Tottenham’s new and impressive stadium. Fury, for his part, is lined up for a trilogy with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Should they come through those respective tasks, an all-British battle is on the card for November or December.

This means Fury mandatory Dillian Whyte will have to wait longer than his original deadline of February 21st to gain his shot.

Whyte has been waiting over 800 days since becoming number one with the World Boxing Council.







SAUDI ARABIA

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua and Whyte, has made the former his top priority over the dogged ‘Bodysnatcher’.

The move hasn’t gone down well with Whyte though, who now goes up against Alexander Povetkin on May 2nd.

Hearn may attempt to smooth things over with Whyte be offering the Londoner a spot on the undercard, which the Matchroom boss wants to take to Saudi Arabia.

Fury’s US and UK handlers, Bob Arum and Frank Warren, will have something to say about that matter. They’ll want the clash to take place in either England or Las Vegas.

More will be revealed, when and if Fury and Joshua come through Wilder and Pulev in due course.