Eddie Hearn ‘misleading public’ by fabricating Fury vs Joshua talks, says Frank Warren

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Promoter Eddie Hearn, not for the first time, has been accused of making up talks regarding a super-fight for his charge Anthony Joshua.

The Matchroom boss recently stated he hoped ‘a deal could be concluded soon’ for December between Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Those words, which WBN chose not to report at the time, were then regurgitated several times by UK news outlets.

WBN knew full well nothing significant had taken place after speaking recently to Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum.

UK handler Frank Warren has now made his feelings crystal clear on Hearn continually beating the drum about Fury vs Joshua.

Warren also chose to remind Hearn that Joshua still has a tough test against Kubrat Pulev on June 20, which is seemingly being overlooked.

“All this rubbish about a deal almost being done. There isn’t any deal done. It’s misleading the public,’ Warren told IFL TV.

‘I’ve not had a single conversation. Bob (Arum) said yesterday he’s not had a conversation. There’s only one person who says there’s been a conversation.

“If I was him I’d be worried about Pulev (for Joshua). Totally disregarding what could be a problem.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite Hearn’s constant updates on wanting Fury vs Joshua to happen soon, Warren feels the same but just wants to wait until both fighters complete their next tasks.

Joshua was beaten badly by Andy Ruiz Jr. last June and didn’t look too hot in the rematch when caught by super-slow punches from the overweight Mexican.

Fury has his own mega-fight to overcome when he faces a certain-to-be-improved Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight over the summer.

“We want the fight. Tyson certainly wants the fight. Tyson wants those belts back that he never lost. He had to give them up at the time,” pointed out Warren.

“We had a press conference where Bob said there are no negotiations, they haven’t taken place. So someone is being very fanciful, for a change, with the truth.

“Any negotiations have to involve all parties sitting around a table, one is going to change that. The man who matters is Tyson and the other man who matters is AJ.

“Everybody’s got to do the best for the two fighters. It’s not about anybody’s ego.







NOT HAPPENED

‘The only way you’re going to get a deal is for people to sit down and talk, the people who matter and have contractual obligations. And that is all the parties. It’s not for somebody to come out with rubbish that’s not taken place.

“Bob Arum has not had those conversations, they’ve not happened. And nor can he or anybody else have them unless we’re all present.

“My concern is Pulev doesn’t upset the apple cart,’ Warren added. ‘I’m just telling you how it is. AJ will go in as the favorite, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there was an upset.”

Pulev is highly confident he can take Joshua down in London and set up his own meeting with Fury later in the year.

Arum promotes both boxers and has big plans for an undisputed heavyweight title Top Rank event towards the back end of 2020.

Follow World Boxing News:

Subscribe on YOUTUBE.