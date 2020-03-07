Deontay Wilder really, really had no idea what was coming from Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

A quick look back at the pre-fight notes for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II gives a clear indication of the mindset of the former champion.

Wilder, who was stopped in seven rounds at the MGM Grand, was asked point-blank if he had any idea what was coming from Fury on fight night.

Unawares of the juggernaut heading his way, despite numerous warnings from the man himself, Wilder believed ‘The Gypsy King’ was unable to back up his words.

Asked prior to fight week if he was worried about Fury’s bad intentions, Wilder was as non-plussed as he was oblivious.

He said: “I really don’t know what’s their plans are or what he’s going to do or what he’s not going to do.

“I don’t know what is true about what he’s saying (second-round knockout) and what is not true. I know one thing, that I’m prepared for anything that he brings to the table.”

Giving some insight into how his training camp had gone, Wilder admitted he may have overtrained for the February 22 date.

“I’m overly prepared for whatever. So if you want to bring the fight, then come on. Let’s make it happen. That’ll benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me.

“So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through. And that they aren’t just talking for hype. Actually do what you say you’re going to do. I’m looking forward to it.”

Wilder continued: “If he does that, it’s going to make the fight that much more interesting. It will hype the fight up even more. So we’ll see what happens.

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous. I really feel that he’s very, very nervous from the first time of what happened.

“When you knock a person down and give him a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it. And when you crawl back in the ring with him a second time to relive that moment all over again, there has to be stress. You definitely can’t sleep at night.

“If anybody should be changing up anything you would think it would be me. Since he’s saying he beat me by a wide margin. But that’s even not the case. He knows what the truth was, and I’m looking forward to it.

"So I hope he's a man of his word because I'm every bit a man of my word and February 22 should be a sign for all of us."







MAULED

In the end, Wilder looked helpless at times as Fury mauled him from the off and ripped away his green and gold belt.

How does the American win it back in the third fight? – That’s anyone’s guess.

Boiling down to his old, faster weight of around 219 pounds seems the order of the day and may well give him a longer opportunity to land that patented killer blow.