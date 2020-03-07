Discussion: Spence-Brook beef goes too far, can Deontay Wilder adjust?

World Boxing News

The chances of Deontay Wilder making the relevant adjustments to overcome Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout have been discussed in the fallout.

On Episode Three of the ‘Black Eye Barber Shop Show’, co-hosts Johnny Nelson and Richard Poxon sat down with former world champion Anthony Crolla to go over the finer details.

Wilder was not only beaten but dominated by Fury on February 22nd. The American seemingly had no plan B. Ultimately, no answer to what came at him.

Fury went for the jugular from the off, dropping Wilder three times on his way to a significant victory in the history of heavyweight boxing.

Becoming a two-time world ruler at 200 pounds plus, Fury secured one of the greatest comebacks ever.

With a third fight now on the cards, Nelson, Poxon and Crolla joined the debate of whether Wilder has it in his locker to challenge Fury’s reign.

Comments began with Nelson running the rule over Wilder’s emotional comeback promise in an Instagram post last week.

Watch the discussion below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another chat, recent social media posts involving Errol Spence baiting Kell Brook caused a stir on social media.

Spence accused Brook of being in the closet, among other things, as fiery words went below the belt.

Watch the clip below:

Watch all episodes of ‘Black Eye Barber Shop’ on YouTube HERE





Follow World Boxing News:

Subscribe on YOUTUBE.