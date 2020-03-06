Zach Parker: I’ll show what I’m all about in Manchester

RINGSIDE

Patience is a virtue they say and something Zach Parker knows all about having had to bide his time before getting the chance to fight for his dream world title.

And while his beloved Derby County may have struggled to get a result over Manchester United in the FA Cup this week, Parker is confident he will be successful as he prepares for war at the Manchester Arena tomorrow night for a crack at the WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight title.

Parker, 24, steps into the ring against Australian Number One Rohan Murdock for the biggest fight of his career with one aim – to be the Champion of the World.

And he accepts it won’t be an easy task with Murdock having 25 wins – 17 by KO and only one defeat.

Parker said: “I’ve always wanted this chance and I’ve fought really hard to get to this position. It is every boxer’s dream to go for a world title fight and with this one being on home soil and with a large British crowd behind me, I have to put on a good show and impress people.”

Parker said an excellent camp with manager Neil Marsh and trainers Errol Johnson and Paul Mann had helped the build up to the biggest night of his life.

“I’ve had a good few weeks of sparring and really worked hard in training getting my fitness levels up and my stamina. It has helped that I’ve been working towards this for a long time.”

Parker predicts a big support for the fight with many of his loyal fans making the relatively short journey from his hometown of Swadlincote and with an impressive record of 18 fights unbeaten he doesn’t intend to enter the ring for anything other than victory.

“I’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and now it’s here I don’t intend to mess up.

“Murdock is a tough opponent and he has bags of experience but I’m ready to show the world what I’m about.”