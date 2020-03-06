Quigg vs Carroll / Fury vs Sour / Parker vs Murdock weights from Manchester

RINGSIDE

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll hit the scales on Friday as the pair prepare for their battle tomorrow night at the Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 17 KOs) also made weight as the WBO No.1 and WBO No.2 ranked super middleweights clash.

Parker and Murdock both face their toughest career tests as they battle it out for the WBO International title and a chance to challenge the reigning WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Weights:

Scott Quigg: 9st 3lbs 6oz

Jono Carroll: 9st 4lbs

WBO International Super Middleweight Championship:

Zach Parker: 75.74kg

Rohan Murdock: 75.74kg

Hughie Fury: 17st 7oz

Pavel Sour: 17st 5lbs 4oz

Parker vs. Murdock is part of a huge night of action in Manchester.

Main event sees Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) take on Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) in an exciting Super-Featherweight matchup, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) returns as he looks to fight his way back into title action in 2020, Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) continues his hunt for a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, Sheffield Super-Lightweight starlet Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) looks to go 5-0, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0) and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0), with more fights to be announced soon.

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP) are available to purchase now via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).