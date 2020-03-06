Oscar Duarte vs Andres Garcia final press conference round-up

RINGSIDE

Oscar Duarte (18-1, 13 KOs) and Andres Garcia (13-2-1, 8 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at the J. Quissime Restaurant Bar in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico ahead of their 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title.

The event will take place Saturday, Mar. 7 at The Gimnasio Municipal in Chihuahua, Mexico and will be streamed live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

OSCAR DUARTE, Lightweight Contender:

“The truth is, I’m super happy. I see all of this, and I don’t believe it. For me, it’s an honor to fight for the best promoter in the world, which is Golden Boy. And to fight here at my home, it’s also an honor. For this fight, I prepared myself very well, and I feel ready to win. We are going to win a new title this Saturday, and then we’re going for more.”

ANDRES GARCIA, Lightweight Contender:

“I want to thank God for the great opportunity to be part of this card. I’m here to tell you that I didn’t come to Mexico for nothing. I’ve been preparing. I’m coming to this fight, and I’m willing to take that title to my homeland, to my people in Fonseca, Colombia, who have never had a title like the one I am going to give them.”

LUIS HERNANDEZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“I am very prepared, and I hope that my opponent is too. For me it’s a beautiful thing to return to Parral, Mexico. A lot of fighters have started their careers here, including some of my teammates. I also made my debut in Parral. I think it will be complicated for my opponent to take this title to Colombia.”



PLACIDO RAMIREZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“I want to thank God, my agent, and my coaches for allowing me to fight as part of this undercard. I’m ready to show myself off and give a good fight. I’m prepared to take the title to my home city of Soplaviento, Colombia.”

WILLIAM ZEPEDA, Lightweight Contender:

“It’s an honor for me to be part of an undercard like this. I want to thank all the people who have supported me. I’ve trained well for this fight and I feel very motivated and prepared. I know I have a good rival here, but I have the desire to win and start 2020 on the right foot and keep moving forward.”