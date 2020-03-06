UFC given no hope as Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather odds uncover

World Boxing News

📸 Idris Erba / UFC / MP8

Bookmakers have crunched the numbers on UFC fighters upsetting boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather in 2020.

Fractions on potential bouts between Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, plus Mayweather vs Khabib Nurmagomedov reveal a startling truth about crossover clashes.

It’s safe to say McGregor and Khabib have virtually no chance of defeating the former pound for pound kings in a boxing ring.

Looking at possible blockbusters this year, and according to SafestBettingSites.com, the odds for Pacquiao to beat McGregor are 1/8 on. Mayweather, for his part, is a whopping and unbackable 1/25 to take out Khabib.

Despite McGregor and Khabib both being top stars in their chosen code as part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, prices of 8/1 and 9/2 respectively tell their own story.

As things stand, Pacquiao vs McGregor and Mayweather vs Khabib are mere pie in the sky, although it hasn’t stopped all four discussing the bouts in the media.

At a recent leg of his UK tour, Mayweather named his price to face either UFC champion.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to fight just any ordinary fighter because I’m at the point right now where it’s about business. I’m a businessman,” said Mayweather.

“Why would I fight any ordinary fighter for $30m when I can fight a guy who has a whole country behind him for $300m?

“The first fight (vs McGregor was entertaining. It’s all about entertaining. We talked about the Conor McGregor fight. we talked about the Khabib fight.

“For me, the number is $600m. If I’m going to go out there and risk it anything, it would have to be worth it,” he concluded.

On McGregor, Pacquiao’s new management said: “With a possible fight against (Conor) McGregor because they now have the same company, so there’s definitely a big chance. Next year, (though). That’s next year.

Arnold Vegafria continued: “Who’s the best big mega bout? It’s either McGregor or (Floyd) Mayweather is available for the senator.

“If ever the fight against Mayweather doesn’t happen, at least we have another one which is McGregor.

“So they are in the same company so there’s a possibility that it will happen.”







PACMAN

Mayweather consistently teases his return from a 2017 retirement, whilst Pacquiao enjoyed his best year for some time in 2019.

The ‘Pacman’ just hasn’t been able to capitalize on it yet. Winning WBN Fighter of the Year is yet to lead to another blockbuster collision.

Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Errol Spence all remain in the frame. While Terence Crawford and Kell Brook would also be interested in snagging a Pacquiao challenge.

