Dignum vs Meli: Weights, Running order for Brentwood

RINGSIDE

Weights and running order for Saturday’s #MTKFightNight at the Brentwood Centre. – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

DOORS OPEN – 5:00pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 5:20pm GMT

Bout 1

Super-welterweight, 6 Rounds

LIAM WELLS vs. ZYGIMANTUS BUTKEVICIUS

Bout 2

Super-welterweight, 4 Rounds

RANDAL BARLOW vs. KEVIN MCCAULEY

Bout 3

Super-welterweight, 4 Rounds

JACK MARTIN vs. MJ HALL

Bout 4

Super-lightweight, 6 Rounds

MARTIN MCDONAGH vs. CHRIS ADAWAY

Bout 5

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

MITCH FREARSON vs. ANGEL EMILOV

Bout 6

Super-middleweight, 4 Rounds

KEVIN REAVELL vs. SCOTT WILLIAMS

Live on ESPN+ (US), 8:00pm GMT (3:00PM EST)

Bout 7

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

STEVEN DONNELLY (11st 10lbs 6oz) vs. PAVEL ALBRECHT (11st 13lbs 4oz)

Bout 8

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

JAMES HAWLEY (11st 6lbs 6oz) vs. JOSH ADEWALE (11st 6lbs 1oz)

Bout 9

Welterweight, 10 rounds

SHAQUILLE DAY (10st 13lbs) vs. KAISEE BENJAMIN (10st 6lbs 8oz)

Bout 10

Southern Area super-lightweight title, 10 rounds

SAM GILLEY (10st 6lbs 6oz) vs. CURTIS FELIX JR (10st 6lbs 2oz)

Bout 11

WBO European middleweight title, 10 rounds

DANNY DIGNUM (11st 5lbs 8oz) vs. ALFREDO MELI (11st 5lbs 4oz)