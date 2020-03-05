Samuel Teah pitted against Diemurci Nzau this Saturday night in Philly

RINGSIDE

USBA Junior Welterweight champion Samuel Teah is not taking his opponent, Diemurci Nzau lightly for their scheduled six-round non-title main event the fight this Saturday night at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The fight will headline the inaugural card promoted by RDR Promotions.

Teah of Philadelphia, who has a record of 16-3-1 with seven knockouts is coming off a 10-round majority decision over Sonny Fredrickson to win the crown in November knows that a win on Saturday night will lead him to a possible big opportunity.

“I had a very good training camp. Early on, it took a while to get going after the win over Fredrickson, but then I looked at some film on Nzau, and I saw that he is a tough guy, so we picked it up for the rest of camp,” said Teah

“Nzau is tough and durable, and I am not underestimating him as an opponent.”

Teah has won two of his last three against more heralded fighters such as Fredrickson and Kenneth Sims, but Teah knows he can’t slip up against Nzau.

“Fredrickson and Sims were better names, but I know what it takes to win as an underdog, so I am sure Nzau will be looking to do that to me. I need to win this fight as I know that bigger fights are very close to me.”

Because of the recent success, Teah, who works for the city transit system SEPTA, expects a lot of support as he enters the 2300 Arena ring.

“I am very excited about the turnout that expect there to be for me. Everyone at my job will be there in addition to my normal fanbase who to support me for all of my fights.”

In six-round bouts, Brandon Robinson (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA fights Josue Obando (19-26-2, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout.

RDR Promotions signee, Nahir Albright (7-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ fights Andrew Rodgers (4-8-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, IN in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joseph Santana (0-2) of Providence, RI in a super lightweight contest.

Laquan Evans (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Anthony Young in a bout that will feature debuting Philadelphia based middleweights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA boxes Estevan Payan (1-8-1, 1 KO) of Glendale, Arizona in a middleweight fight.

Naheem Parker of Camden, New Jersey will make his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Victor Medina (1-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Ct will take on Michael Stoute (3-2) of Long Island, NY in a super bantamweight fight.

Rashiem Jefferson of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Nathan Benchou (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a lightweight contest.

THE WEIGH IN WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 6TH AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS (100 NORTH COLUMBUS BLVD) AT 5 PM ET

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com