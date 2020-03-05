Olympic boxing qualifying event promote positive mental and physical health in London

RINGSIDE

A COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT programme to tackle discrimination and promote positive mental and physical health will take place throughout London as part of the forthcoming Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event which is being held at the Copper Box Arena on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from 14-24 March 2020.

The programme, which is funded by The Mayor of London and delivered in partnership with England Boxing and a series of community groups, aims to use boxing to engage young people and promote anti-discrimination, positive mental health and active lifestyles, particularly amongst young girls and women.

It is made-up of three themed community engagement days at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and a series of half-day activation workshops which will be held in colleges, schools and sports clubs across a host of boroughs including Newham, Barking & Dagenham, Southwark, Haringey and Westminster.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and it’s fantastic we’re hosting yet another world-class event. Londoners and visitors alike can look forward to a thrilling spectacle at the Olympic Park in March, as Europe’s best boxers compete for a place in the Tokyo 2020 Games.”

The themed engagement days will feature a mobile boxing ring and give participants an opportunity to learn the basics of boxing training and technique with a qualified England Boxing coach.

People across London are welcome to attend the days between 11:00-17:00on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (outside the Copper Box Arena):

· Thursday 5th March 2020 – Anti-discrimination

· Friday 6th March 2020 – Mental health

· Friday 13th March 2020 – Active women and girls

The education workshops will be delivered in conjunction with local partners that have experience of promoting anti-discrimination, positive mental health and active lifestyles to women and girls:

· This Girl Can BOX! – is a London based group established to promote boxing as an inclusive sport, increase female participation in all aspects of boxing and create more opportunities for women and girls to compete

· BOX in MIND – is a three-hour interactive workshop, delivered by England Boxing and designed in partnership with the mental health charity, MIND, which aims to increase awareness of mental health issues in boxing clubs and gyms

· KO Discrimination – is a two-hour workshop (including two short films) which provides education and awareness on discrimination and aims to provide people with the skills to identify and eradicate racial intolerance and abuse, particularly online

The Women and Girls workshops are targeted at females of all ages, schools, community groups delivering female only sessions, plus women and girls who are either already involved in the sport of boxing, or simply curious.

The Box-in-MIND workshops are targeted at those suffering mental health issues, organisations and community groups supporting those suffering mental health issues, plus those looking to find out more.

The KO Discrimination workshops are targeted towards young people aged between 14 to 24 years, and seeks to raise awareness, and provide help young people to understand the diverse nature of sport and help eradicate all kinds of discrimination.

Local people are invited to attend the workshops which are planned to run from approximately 13:30 – 17:00. The dates and locations are:

· Tuesday 10th March, KO Discrimination, Newham College, Newham

· Thursday 12th March, KO Discrimination /BOX-in-MIND, Sports Zone, Dagenham & Redbridge

· Friday 13th March, This Girl Can BOX, St Anne’s School, Tottenham, Haringey

· Tuesday 17th March, KO Discrimination, St Andrews Youth Club, Westminster

· Thursday 19th March, This Girl Can BOX, Tottenham Green Leisure Centre, Haringey

· Friday 20th March, BOX-in-MIND, All Stars Boxing Club, Westminster

· Saturday 21st March, London, BOX-in-MIND, London Community Boxing Club, Southwark

Boxing Road to Tokyo in London is an IOC event which is supported by funding from the National Lottery and The Mayor of London and will be delivered in association with a range of partners including UK Sport, GB Boxing, the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Esther Britten, Head of Major Events at UK Sport said: “We are proud to be welcoming Europe’s best boxers to the Copper Box for this crucial Olympic qualification tournament next month. As a result of National Lottery investment not only will locals have the chance to cheer on our British boxers but we know that hosting major sporting events has a significant positive benefit to local communities. The boxing programme being launched to help tackle discrimination and promote positive mental and physical health amongst Londoners is a prime example of how elite sport can be a catalyst for positive social change.”

More than 350 boxers from over 40 countries will take part in the Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifying event. 77 qualification places for Tokyo 2020 are on offer at the event which will feature 13 men and women from the GB Boxing squad.

Tickets are on sale at https://see.tickets/boxingroadtotokyo, with prices starting at £5.

Further information about the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying event in London is at https://www.boxingroadtotokyolondon.org.