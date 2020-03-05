Jumaane Camero handed two-weight Southern Area chance on May 16

RINGSIDE

Goodwin Boxing are delighted to announce they have secured an opportunity for “The Predator” Jumaane Camero to become a two-weight Southern Area Champion when he takes on “The Lion” Connor Vian (12-2-1) for the vacant Southern Area strap on the Alan Budgen promoted “DRAWN INTO WAR” show at York Hall on May 16th.

Camero won the Lightweight version in July 2017 when knocking out the then-undefeated David Birmingham in 6 rounds. Jumaane held the title before losing it to Jeff Ofori in October 2018.

Jumaane then decided to box on the road engaging in tough contests against the likes of Freddy Kiwitt, Louis Crocker, Adrian Martin and Louis Green.

After discussions with manager Steve Goodwin, Jumaane decided to go back in search of title glory and has racked up three successive victories where none of the fighters had negative records.

Manager Goodwin struck a deal with Conor’s manager Graham Everett and this eagerly awaited fight is now on.

Conor has lost only 2 of 15 fights and pushed Curtis Felix close in an eliminator for the English Welterweight title. Now down at his preferred Super-Lightweight division, this promises to be an enthralling contest.

Tickets are available from either of the boxers or via www.myfightickets.com