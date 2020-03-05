Jono Carroll makes round prediction, promises Scott Quigg stoppage

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson

Jono Carroll has predicted an eighth round stoppage win against Scott Quigg when the rivals collide in a crunch Super-Featherweight clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) warned former WBA Super-Bantamweight World Champion Quigg of his ability to “break people down” and “break people’s hearts” and the Dublin man believes a win this weekend will put him back in line for a World Title shot later this year.

“Scott thinks I have feather fists? We’ll see,” said Carroll. “These feather fists will do a lot of damage. He’s a strong opponent and Oscar Valdez, who can bang, couldn’t get him out of there. I don’t hit that hard but I can break people down, I can break people’s hearts.

“Quigg is a massive name and a former champion but he has to pass that torch to me now. It’s my turn. He’s had his day. He’s a good, seasoned pro fighter and I can’t overlook that. I’m prepared for the world champion, the best him, but I feel like it’s my time now.

“I’ve been training my brain, training different attributes to normal. Quigg is such a big name that it’s not hard to get up at 6am for a jog or to push yourself to exhaustion. It’s my time. Pass me that torch, Scott! For some reason I’m thinking round eight.”

Quigg vs. Carroll tops a big night of action in Manchester, the No.1 and No.2 WBO Super-Middleweight contenders Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 7 KOs) collide, Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) fights for the first time under Shane McGuigan, Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs meets Pavel Sour (11-2, 6 KOs), Liverpool Super-Lightweight contender Robbie Davies Jr (19-2, 13 KOs) fights for the first time under new trainer Dominic Ingle, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, Sheffield Super-Lightweight ace Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) keeps busy, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0), Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0) and Stretford Middleweight Bradley Rea (8-0, 3 KOs).

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP) are available to purchase via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).