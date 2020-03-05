Jonathan Esquivel vs Dormedes Potes added to James Kirkland undercard

RINGSIDE

Undefeated hard-hitting prospect Jonathan “El Diamante” Esquivel will take on Colombia’s Dormedes Potes in an eight-round middleweight showdown as part of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, March 14 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

FS1 PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by hard-hitting James Kirkland taking on all-action “Madman” Marcos Hernández in a 10-round middleweight showdown, plus unbeaten top prospect and 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis faces Justin DeLoach in the 10-round welterweight co-main event.

FS1 PBC Fight Night Prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and features unbeaten featherweight Cobia Breedy in a 10-round fight against the Philippines’ Eugene Lagos, plus Cuba’s Liván Navarro steps in for an eight-round welterweight affair against once-beaten Demarcus Layton.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.

Non-televised action will see Alabama’s Eric Moon (11-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight fight, Landover, Maryland’s Tyrek Irby (9-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round welterweight contest against Washington, D.C.’s Cornell Hines (5-1, 2 KOs) and Glenarden, Maryland’s Dravontay Rawls (13-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight affair.

Rounding out the lineup is undefeated Baltimore-native Aaron Anderson (6-0, 4 KOs) facing Connecticut’s José Carlos Rivera (8-4-1, 5 KOs)in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Fighting out of Anaheim, California, Esquivel (13-0, 12 KOs) put together five knockout victories in 2019 heading into his 2020 debut on March 14.

The 25-year-old most recently stopped Bryant McClain in the first round of their November showdown. Esquivel turned pro in July 2017, scoring knockouts in his first seven fights after an impressive amateur career that included two third place finishes in the U.S. National Championships.

The 27-year-old Potes (12-2-1, 9 KOs) will make his U.S. debut on March 14 as he steps up in competition to take on the unbeaten Esquivel. Fighting out of Baranquilla, Colombia, Potes owns a pair of stoppage victories over former interim title challenger Juan Camilo Novoa in 2018. Potes most recently stopped Luis Guillermo Berrio in October.

Born in Barbados but fighting out of Hyattsville, Maryland, Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs) will return to fight at MGM National Harbor for the fourth time on March 14. The 28-year-old most recently stopped Titus Williams in December, capping off a successful 2019 campaign where he added three wins to his unbeaten ledger.

He will be opposed by the 24-year-old Lagos (16-5-3, 11 KOs) who fights out of Valencia City, Bukidnon, Philippines. This will be Lagos’ third fight in the U.S., after his last fight stateside saw him knockout then unbeaten Emilio Sanchez in March 2018.

A pro since 2015, Navarro (11-0, 7 KOs) was born in Havana, Cuba and now fights out of Miami as he prepares to make his 2020 debut on March 14. The 29-year-old has stepped up in competition in recent fights, stopping then unbeaten Willie Jones in 2017, defeating Armando Alvarez by a 10-round decision in 2018 and most recently defeating Breidis Prescott in May 2019.

He will be opposed by the 28-year-old Layton (8-1-1, 5 KOs) who fights out of Little Rock, Arkansas. Layton has won two of his last three fights, with his only blemish coming in a draw against unbeaten Luis Lopez in August.