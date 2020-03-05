Jamal James vs Thomas Dulorme headlines FOX PBC Fight Night on April 11

RINGSIDE

Top welterweight and Minneapolis native Jamal “Shango” James will face former title challenger Thomas Dulorme for the Interim WBA Welterweight Title in the FOX PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes Saturday, April 11 as James returns to The Armory in Minneapolis for his fifth-straight fight.

FOX PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Minneapolis-based Cuban sensation David Morrell Jr. stepping up in his third pro fight to face unbeaten Lennox Allen in an Interim WBA Super Middleweight Title match as the co-main event. Super welterweight sensation Joey “Small Town Solider” Spencer will open the televised broadcast in a special attraction.

“We can’t wait to be back at The Armory in Minneapolis to see the city’s homegrown star Jamal James in another exciting fight in front of his hometown fans,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“He’ll look to further prove his status as an elite welterweight against the very dangerous Thomas Dulorme and capture an interim title in the main event. Cuban phenom David Morrell Jr., now based in Minneapolis, will make this an even more high-stakes night for the city’s boxing scene, as he fights for an interim title in just his third pro fight against tough unbeaten Lennox Allen. Combined with sensational prospect Joey Spencer continuing his rise in the televised opener, April 11 is shaping up to be a jam packed night of action.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

James (26-1, 12 KOs) has become a local favorite, packing The Armory and most recently thrilled his hometown crowd in July with an exciting decision victory over former champion Antonio DeMarco in an FS1 main event. The 31-year-old has rolled off six consecutive victories since suffering his only defeat in a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugás in 2016. James has compiled three knockouts in his current win streak while defeating the likes of Diego Gabriel Chaves, Abel Ramos and Jo Jo Dan.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to have my fifth fight back at home at The Armory,” said James. “We’ve created an empire with Minnesota boxing and being able to have these big fights at home is a huge blessing. Being the main event fighting top competitors at home and on FOX, it’s going to show Minnesota boxing to the nation. I’m extremely motivated and focused for this fight. I’m always training to my fullest, but we’re going extra hard for this fight.”

The 30-year-old Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) most recently defeated then unbeaten Terrel Williams in September, winning a unanimous decision after his previous contest had seen him fight to majority draw against two-division champion Jessie Vargas in 2018. Born in Marigot, Guadeloupe but fighting out of and representing Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dulorme rebounded from a loss to Terence Crawford for a 140-pound title by scoring back-to-back knockouts, leading up to a narrow decision loss to top welterweight Yordenis Ugás in 2017 on FOX.

“I am very excited to get a chance to fight for a title again,” said Dulorme. “I had a chance before, but this time I won’t let the opportunity slip away. James is a good fighter and I’m sure he will be motivated fighting in his hometown. I respect him, but I feel like I am in the prime of my career and it will show when I step in the ring.”

Morrell (2-0, 2 KOs) arrived in the U.S. last year and immediately began to show the same prodigious talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s iconic amateur scene. Now fighting out of Minneapolis, Morrell made his pro debut at The Armory in August, with a TKO victory in the first round. The 22-year-old followed that up in November on FS1, knocking out an opponent in Quinton Rankin who entered the fight with a 15-6-2 record and had most recently gone the distance with former champion Chad Dawson five months before facing Morrell.

“I’m very thankful to my team and excited for this great opportunity,” said Morrell. “I feel strong in training camp and I’m not underestimating Allen at all. I’m focused on getting one step closer to winning a world title for my family and fans in Cuba. I can’t wait to perform in front of my new family and friends in Minnesota and give them a great show on April 11.”

Born in Guyana, Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) turned pro in 2004 and has fought out of New York since 2010. He’s won 10 consecutive fights since a 2010 draw against Darnell Boone, including a 12-round decision victory over Kwesi Jones, a knockout of then once-beaten Kojo Issah and most recently a 10-round decision victory over Derrick Webster in February 2019. April 11 will make Allen’s second-straight fight in Minnesota, as his triumph over Webster took place in Hinckley.

“Training camp is going great right now and I’m really excited for this fight on April 11,” said Allen. “I know that Morrell sees me as a step in his career, but that’s exactly how I see him as well. I’ve worked hard to get one step away from the top and I’m planning on taking that step in this fight. We both have good technical skills, but I think I’m going to have to be the one to press the fight and take it to him. I’m thankful to have this opportunity to fight on FOX and after my performance I’m looking forward to fighting on this stage a lot more.”

The 19-year-old Spencer (10-0, 7 KOs) has made fast strides since turning pro in February 2018, including four victories on his 2019 campaign. Representing his hometown of Linden, Michigan, Spencer kicked off 2020 by scoring a unanimous decision against Erik Spring on January 18 on FS1. He also stopped Travis Gambardella on FS1 in September after defeating Akeem Black on FOX in June.