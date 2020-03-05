Fury vs Joshua: Dillian Whyte unlikely to get WBC title shot by Feb 2021

World Boxing News

📷 Dave Thompson

Dillian Whyte may well be facing Alexander Povetkin in defence of his WBC interim heavyweight title on May 2, but it doesn’t look as though he’ll be getting a crack at the full version anytime soon.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ is set to become the victim of a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua UK super-fight despite promoter Eddie Hearn criticizing the WBC’s decision to delay his shot until February 2021.

At the time, WBC chiefs wanted to give Fury time to play out his saga with Deontay Wilder, which won’t end until the summer. Upon completion. Whyte was then due to be in place during the subsequent seven-month period.

But in the latest developments, Hearn is eyeing Joshua fighting Fury for December. This ultimately means Whyte will be forced to wait at least another four months on top of his February deadline.

Also, Hearn will have to get approval from the WBC for this delay to happen. A shocking turn of events when you consider the Matchroom boss was initially urging them to bring it forward.

Discussing reaching out to Bob Arum in order to push Fury vs Joshua through quickly, Hearn remains hopeful a deal can be done before both men get back in the ring for separate outings.

“Myself and Bob Arum have been talking to a point where we’re ready to conclude a deal. Try to move forward to get that deal done for December,” Hearn told PA Sport.

“There’s no reason why we can’t put that deal in place now for the winner of those two fights.

“We’re going to fight on 20 June. They’re going to fight, I believe, on 18 July. That leaves plenty of time for a December fight.

“We’ve just got to iron out some basic things like broadcasters. Where the fight is going to take place. But I believe there’s a real desire from both sides to get that fight done now. December would be perfect,” he added.







WILDER

Fury has to come through Wilder again in Las Vegas. Joshua has a tough task against Pulev at Tottenham Stadium in London.

British fans will be hoping Wilder doesn’t pull off a shocking victory at the MGM Grand to tie up the three-fight story at 1-1-1.

If this happens, who knows where Fury vs Joshua could end up? – And possibly why Hearn is so eager to conclude the deal now.

In terms of Whyte, the Londoner has an over-the-hill Povetkin to take care of before potentially waiting at least another year to finally fight for the elusive green and gold belt.