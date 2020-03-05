Diego Pacheco remains undefeated with Oscar Rojas victory

RINGSIDE

This past Saturday night, one of boxing’s top prospects remained undefeated as super middleweight Diego Pacheco scored a shutout six-round unanimous decision over 34-fight veteran Oscar Riojas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The 18 year-old Pacheco, who is managed by Split-T Management, took his time against the durable Riojas. Standing 6’4″, Pacheco worked behind a jab that continuously found it’s target, for which Pacheco was able to follow with solid right hands.

Pacheco won every round on all three judges scorecards to the tune of 60-54 tallies on all cards.

Pacheco started 2020 after a 2019 that saw him register seven wins, and one of the sport’s most active fighters is still perfect in nine fights in just over 14 months.

Pacheco figures to continue at a nice pace as he climbs up the rankings of most top-prospect lists.

The fight was featured on the DAZN streamed undercard that featured Mikey Garcia taking on Jessie Vargas.