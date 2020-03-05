Canelo May 2 announcement six weeks late, more promoter problems?

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez usually has his opponent and announcement sewn up by now. In fact, last year – his clash with Danny Jacobs was ratified by January 17th.

Six weeks on from that in 2020, and the pound for pound king still hasn’t confirmed his next match-up as doubts begin over a May 2nd date.

Cinco De Mayo weekend is just two months away and will leave only a short time for all to prepare for what will be a massive fight week in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has already pencilled the date in their forthcoming diary. Canelo is scheduled to head back to the T-Mobile Arena.

But what’s going on with the official Golden Boy and DAZN release? – And why haven’t fans been given an idea of what’s going on?

Reports of a meeting between DAZN bosses on social media, which included a three-fight plan stipulation, has been rumored. It may not have been received well by Canelo and his team.

Billy Joe Saunders in May, followed by Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin III in September and a Japanese headliner in December, has reportedly been laid out by the streaming giants.

The one thing Canelo hasn’t taken too kindly to in the past was orders from TV companies. Canelo is his own man, and taking a leaf out of former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s book, he likes to choose his own foes.

KOVALEV

That was massively evident last November when Canelo pursued Sergey Kovalev of his own accord. Stating to his promoter that he wants that fight at any cost.

Eventually, despite Kovalev already having a mandatory fight just eleven weeks prior, it happened. It’s a testament to the power Canelo now possesses.

In the process, Canelo became a four-weight world champion. Number One P4P.

TERMS

Therefore, if the Cinnamon One isn’t entirely happy with those options given for his next trio of bouts, he’ll let everybody know in no uncertain terms.

Mapping out his 2020 blueprint for him might not have been the best idea for DAZN, especially in this current climate.

Canelo may want to keep things on a fight-by-fight basis in order to see what kind of challenges and offers arise.

Add to that a public spat with Golden Boy late last year over his treatment. Big questions may have to be asked.

Whatever is going on, it’s apparent there’s some sort of trouble in paradise. And until his next bout is on South Las Vegas Boulevard billboards, speculation will continue.