AIBA Congress postponed until June 20th due to Coronavirus outbreak

RINGSIDE

Extraordinary AIBA Congress, scheduled in Budapest on March, is postponed for 3-month period because of Coronavirus outbreak. AIBA Executive Committee took this decision by e-mail vote due to the force majeure.

AIBA National Federations are invited to attend an Extraordinary AIBA Congress on June 20th, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.

The mandate of Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane as AIBA Interim President has been extended until the Extraordinary AIBA Congress to be held on June 20th, 2020.

“With the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, many Governments are considering restrictive measures including cancellation of events in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bearing in mind that such measures and recommendations are in constant evolution”, said Dr Moustahsane.

“Furthermore, AIBA received a letter from the Hungarian Boxing Federation asking AIBA to postpone the AIBA Extraordinary Congress due to concerns raised by Hungarian Health Authorities with respect to the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak and the risk related to the presence at the AIBA Extraordinary Congress of delegates from countries “at risk”. The Hungarian Boxing Federation confirmed its willingness to host the AIBA Extraordinary Congress in June 2020”.