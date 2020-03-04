Tyson Fury earmarks final fight of Top Rank contract for UK swansong

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed plans to fight Deontay Wilder this summer before heading back to the UK to finish his career prior to retirement.

Fury has two bouts left on his Top Rank contract and will use up one of those in a trilogy with Wilder in Las Vegas in July.

After completing contracted duties with Wilder, win or loss, Fury could potentially go straight into a massive collision against Anthony Joshua.

Dependent on the result versus AJ, and provided blessing comes from the WBC to slightly delay Dillian Whyte’s shot at the title, Fury could bow out of boxing in 2021.

Joshua would once again be the opponent (if the outcome permits) and see Fury walk away from the sport as one of the greatest if he can win all three clashes.

Speaking on UK TV in an interview with This Morning, Fury outlined his blueprint.

“I’ve got two more fights left. Then, we’ll really think about what we’re doing and go from there,” Fury told Phillip and Holly.

“Because how long is a piece of string? I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights and this is my 12th year as a professional.

“I’ve already been the undisputed champion of the world when I beat Klitschko. I had all the belts.

“I beat the dominant heavyweight of our era with 26 title defenses and went to Germany to do it. Then I went to America and beat the guy that no one would fight.”

Discussing what happens once he defeats Wilder again (his own words) this summer, Fury added: “Then I’ll come back and I’ll have two more fights (in the UK, possibly versus Joshua and/or Whyte).

“Hopefully then we’ll sail off into the sunset.”

AJ

Giving Joshua a firm verbal jab, Fury stated: “As far as I’m concerned Anthony Joshua’s only got my leftovers.

“I never lost those belts. I had to vacate them for mental health problems to focus on my (mental health). So they’re my belts.

“Until a man is defeated in the boxing ring, how can you claim to be a champion when you haven’t beat the champion?”







Wife Paris, sitting with Tyson to promote his ITV series this Thursday at 9pm, concluded: “He is just keeping them warm.”

Fury vs Wilder followed by a Joshua double would see ‘The Gypsy King’ make up to $100 million before ending his amazing ring career.

Should the 31-year-old hang up his gloves at 33-0-1 by the middle of 2021, Fury would certainly be placed amongst the greatest of all time.