Tyson Fury finally responds to Deontay Wilder ‘weighted suit’ excuse

Tyson Fury has addressed a gripe by opponent Deontay Wilder eleven days after defeating the American at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Wilder came out stating his expensive ‘Black History Month’ costume, which weighed over forty pounds, was partly to blame to exhausting his energy.

The result was a highly dominant victory for Fury, who took Wilder apart in seven rounds in front of over fifteen thousand fans.

Fury dropped Wilder three times and was in sparkling form when claiming the WBC title. The only strap ‘The Gypsy King’ was yet to win in his career.

Upon hearing excuses from ‘The Bronze Bomber’, Fury explained his view to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in an interview on Wednesday.

“He (Deontay Wilder) said that he trains in a 45-pound weighted vest every day. But, you know, I can understand where he’s coming from,” Fury told This Morning on ITV alongside wife, Paris.

“In every fighter’s mind, there’s got to be a reason why they’ve lost. It can never be a simple fact (of) I wasn’t good enough on the night and lost to the better guy.

FAULT

“It’s always got to be, ‘the camp was wrong. It was the trainer’s fault. It was my suit, it was my toe (a slight dig at David Haye, there).’

“With me if I’m injured or whatever the problem is it’s like, ‘OK, the performance wasn’t great. But I’m going to move on and crack on.’”

TYSON FURY – THE GYPSY KING

Fury was appearing on This Morning to promote his ongoing ITV series ‘Tyson Fury: Gypsy King’ which continues on Thursday night.

Two parts were shown before fight night for the Wilder clash before skipping a week in order to shoot footage for the third installment.

This week’s episode will focus on what went on behind the scenes on the world-famous Nevada strip. Fury proved himself the best heavyweight in the world by a long margin.







A third fight with Wilder is already set up for July in Las Vegas, as Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum previously told World Boxing News in the aftermath.

Wilder invoked a second rematch clause for a 60-40 split of the proceedings.

This meant an all-British battle with Anthony Joshua was put on hold. Joshua will now face Kubrat Pulev on June 20th in a mandatory defense of his titles.

At this point in time, Fury vs Joshua is not likely to take place before 2021. This is despite Arum also informing WBN the 31-year-old could fit AJ in before his own mandatory versus Dillian Whyte.