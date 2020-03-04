Tyson Fury CONFIRMS intentions to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has stated publicly for the first time his intention to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy clash scheduled for July in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite believing he beat Wilder in their two previous bouts, Fury has no problem doing it again over the summer.

Appearing on This Morning with Phillip and Holly on Wednesday, ‘The Gypsy King’ broke his silence on the fact the encounter will go ahead.

“I beat (Deontay Wilder) the first time and beat him the second time. I surely will beat him the third time,” Fury said on the ITV daytime show before stating Wilder remains a dangerous challenge.

“The one thing I will say about Deontay Wilder is he’s a very worthy opponent. He’s a very dangerous opponent. Wilder has that eraser power of 43 knockouts, only the one defeat, and you can never write a guy off like that.

“You can never right a guy off like that, it’s always one punch away from disaster with Deontay.

“Like (Deontay Wilder) famously says, ‘they have to be correct for 36 minutes, I have to be correct for one second.’ And that’s so true,” he added.

HEAVY SUIT

Fury also addressed claims Wilder was hampered by his heavy suit worn as a mark of respect to ‘Black History Month’ for the February 22nd meeting.

Wilder said his legs were affected, although Fury pointed out that the American had previously revealed he trains under similar weight conditions.

“He (Deontay Wilder) said that he trains in a 45-pound weighted vest every day. But, you know, I can understand where he’s coming from,” Fury said, alongside wife, Paris.

“In every fighter’s mind, there’s got to be a reason why they’ve lost. It can never be a simple fact (of) I wasn’t good enough on the night and lost to the better guy.

Fury vs Wilder III is set to take place in just a few months’ time as the pair capitalize on their record-breaking encounter.

At just under $20 million, the rematch became the highest ever Las Vegas gate for a heavyweight title match-up.

US promoter Bob Arum told WBN exclusively recently that he expects prices to be raised sufficiently enough to break that barrier again.

The third battle is likely to once again be staged at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the superstars scored a sellout of over 15,000.

Amazingly, the cheapest seats for last month’s Pay-Per-View began at $750 a pop.